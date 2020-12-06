WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19 according to President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Giuliani was positive for the virus. The president offered his support of Giuliani in the tweet.
Giuliani has been in charge of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits which claim voter fraud is present throughout the 2020 Presidential Election.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- COVID-19 exposure closes middle school in McDuffie County
- Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
- The Columbia County Christmas Parade
- Aiken City Council to have work session on crime
- Suspect arrested in west Augusta shooting
- Judge moves to preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit
- Early Saturday evening headlines
- Armed robbery at grocery story in Grovetown