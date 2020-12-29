Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 17-year-old Kevin Katavious Baker.

Baker was last seen on December 29, 2019 on the 3400 block of Chadbourne Street. He is known to frequent the areas of Young Forest Drive and Gibson Road.

If you have any information on Baker’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.