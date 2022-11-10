The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows.

Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs.

They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter.

Musk and Twitter’s top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over.

The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk’s purchase as a way to test Twitter’s boundaries.