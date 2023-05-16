DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, according to a statement from the congresswoman.

Boebert, who was first elected in 2020, said the divorce was “truly about irreconcilable differences.”

“I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult,” she said in her statement.

Boebert also said she does not intend to discuss the matter further, out of respect for her children. She shares four sons with Jayson, who “has worked his entire adult life in oil and gas fields,” according to her website.

Read the full statement from Boebert:

It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert, a Republican, is currently in her second term as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Western Slope and most of southern Colorado, including Pueblo.

She narrowly won reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. It was the closest district race in the country, with Boebert ultimately winning by 546 votes.

Frisch has already announced a second bid to unseat her in 2024.