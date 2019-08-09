Remains of a soldier shot down in Vietnam 50 years ago were flown home by a plane piloted by his son

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) – The remains of a fighter pilot killed in the Vietnam war were returned to Texas on Thursday.

It was a solemn homecoming more than 50 years in the making.

Enemy forces shot down Air Force Colonel Roy A. Knight Jr’s plane on May 19, 1967.

Knight was only 36 when he was killed.

His son, Brian Knight, who was only five years old when his father died was in the cockpit Thursday piloting the Southwest Airlines jet carrying his father’s remains.

American flags were handed out to those who attended the return of Colonel Knight and the whole terminal gathered to watch the return and the entire airport fell silent.

The return of his remains took more than a half-century because the discovery and verification process lasted many years.

Knights burial is set to take place in Weatherford, Texas on Saturday.