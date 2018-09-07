U.S. & World News

Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26 of apparent overdose

Sep 07, 2018

Sep 07, 2018

(WFLA) - Rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose on Friday, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Miller was found dead around noon at his home in San Fernando Valley.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

