NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge.

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. The FBI Buffalo Field Office termed the incident an explosion.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the FBI’s Buffalo office wrote in a statement shared to social media. “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Photos and video taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed thick smoke, flames on the pavement and a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge have all also been closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “State agencies are on site and ready to assist.”

The incident comes amid an especially busy day for travel in the U.S., with AAA predicting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.