Prosecutors remain committed to holding U.S. Capitol rioters responsible

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump, including Eric Bochene, far right, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Bochene is one of at least five people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 who have chosen to defend themselves in court, brushing aside federal judges’ repeated warnings about the risks of trying to navigate their high-stakes cases without an attorney. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.

Attorney General Garland gave a speech to the employees at the Justice Department on Wednesday saying prosecutors remain “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”

His remarks come just a day before the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

The Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.