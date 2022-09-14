CHICAGO (AP) – Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of R. Kelly, who is accused in his hometown of Chicago of 13 charges including producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child pornography trial.

The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the verdict will be announced soon.

Jurors began their deliberations Tuesday after listening to weeks of testimony and watching portions of an explicit video that one of Kelly’s accusers, Jane, said depicts her aged 14 with the R&B singer.

Kelly is known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind.”

Widespread outrage emerged after the #MeToo reckoning and the release of 2019 docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”