WASHINGTON (AP) – Jurors have heard attorneys’ opening statements in the first trial for one of the hundreds of people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year.

A federal prosecutor told the jury on Wednesday that Guy Wesley Reffitt played a leadership role in urging other rioters to charge at a line of police officers who were guarding the building on January 6th, 2021.

Defense attorney William Welch accused prosecutors of rushing to judgment against Reffitt.

A verdict in Reffitt’s trial could have an enormous impact on hundreds of other riot cases.

Reffitt is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfering with police officers and threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities.