PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) – A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series to a three-day symposium.

Morrison taught there for 17 years.

The tribute will center around the exhibit “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition drawn from the Nobel laureate’s archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women and various unfinished projects.

The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from February 22nd to June 4th.

Morrison died in 2019 at age 88.