OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute.

They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster.

The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.