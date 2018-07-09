U.S. & World News

President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 06:36 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 06:36 AM EDT

(WJBF) - President Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in a prime-time televised address tonight.  

The appointment is crucial because Kennedy was often a swing vote.

In the video above, ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more from the Supreme Court. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center