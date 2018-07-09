President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee
(WJBF) - President Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in a prime-time televised address tonight.
The appointment is crucial because Kennedy was often a swing vote.
In the video above, ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more from the Supreme Court.
