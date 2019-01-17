President Trump cancels Pelosi's trip amid shutdown, Graham reacts

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Washington, D.C. (AP/WJBF) - President Donald Trump is postponing what he's calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "seven-day excursion" to Egypt, Afghanistan and Brussels in apparent payback for asking him to reschedule his State of the Union speech because of the partial government shutdown.

Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi on Thursday informing her that her trip had been postponed and would be rescheduled after the shutdown.

He called Pelosi's trip a "public relations event."

He says she should stay in Washington to negotiate ways to end the shutdown, which is at a stalemate over federal funding for his desired border wall. Trump says that if she wants to make her trip by flying commercial that would "certainly be your prerogative."

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham called both moves "sophmoric."

"Speaker Pelosi's threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political," Graham said in a statement, "President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate."

Graham expressed gratitude that Pelosi wants to meet the troops on the front line, but said, "I am very disappointed she's playing politics with the State of the Union."

He called on both sides to find common ground.