(WJBF) – Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Sunday saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former President states that he has had only minor symptoms, including a scratchy throat, for a few days.

His wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative for the virus.

He ends his statement by encouraging citizens to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, in an effort to prevent more serious symptoms from occurring.

You can read his full statement below: