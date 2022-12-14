WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington the United States is “all in on Africa’s future.”

On Wednesday he described billions in promised government funding and private business investment to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.

President Biden is pitching the U.S. as a reliable and quality partner to help promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth.

He told the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that the billions in investment over the next three years was “just the beginning.”