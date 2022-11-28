OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks.

President Biden said Monday that a tentative agreement approved in September provided a pay raise for workers, health care benefits and a better leave policy.

Four rail unions are back at the table after rejecting their deals with the railroads, trying to work out new agreements before the December 9th deadline.

Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.