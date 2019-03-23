U.S. & World News

Powerball jackpot estimated at $625M before Saturday drawing

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -   An estimated $625 million jackpot is on the line in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

It would be the seventh-highest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The estimated lump sum payout would be $380.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner, including the drawing on Wednesday.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center