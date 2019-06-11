Police: Teacher, son die in apparent murder-suicide at Tennessee home

by: Wes Cooper

Police say the deaths of a school teacher and his son are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide after the pair were found shot in the burning bedroom of a home for sale in Tennessee.

News outlets report a home inspector went Monday morning to see the property in Maryville, saw smoke and called 911. Firefighters put out the flames and pulled 38-year-old James Reagan and 8-year-old Clark Reagan from the bedroom.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp says both had gunshot wounds and it appears to be a murder-suicide, adding a handgun was recovered. Autopsies are planned.

He says the boy’s parents were separated.

Authorities say James Reagan taught first grade at a Maryville elementary school where Clark Reagan just completed the third grade.

