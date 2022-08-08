HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A police department in Georgia is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who officers say shoplifted from Home Depot.

But since the Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the wanted suspect on its Facebook page on July 28, commenters have noticed the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.

The Cooper doppelgänger reportedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot store in McDonough, Georgia. The kit can cost more than $600.

Police have not offered an update in the case since the initial post.