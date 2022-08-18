NEW YORK (WPIX) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.

“If you are looking to buy illegal cannabis from the Weed World Bus located on 5th Avenue & 40th Street it is no longer open for business,” Maddrey tweeted. “We do not anticipate it opening for business anytime soon!”

The seizures were made by the Community Response Team and the Manhattan Business Improvement District Team. In June, New York City’s Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a dozen Weed World vehicles. Those were seized because of parking debt.

New York has not yet issued licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana. The state’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth around $1.3 billion a year once legal sales begin, according to analysts.

Nineteen states have legalized recreational marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

In three other states, South Dakota, Maryland and Missouri, voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana this fall.

Missouri’s ballot measure is the first to also require courts to forgive marijuana crimes prosecuted in the past.