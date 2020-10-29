Planet Fitness offers a judgment free zone for students amid national bullying prevention month

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – About 20 percent of students ages 12-18 have experienced bullying nationwide. One in five youths report they have been bullied.

Bullying is the number one concern of parents of school-aged children. In fact, the month of October Americans recognize National Bullying Prevention Month. Planet Fitness has created a foundation to help build confidence and a safe place for children to come and be themselves with no judgment.

To help bring awareness to bullying nationwide the regional manager of Planet Fitness, Brad Martin said a safe zone for kids, like a gym, can help kids now and in the future with ‘The Judgment Free Generation’ program.

“The boys and girls can actually come into Planet Fitness if they feel any kind of judgment or anything like that. They can actually come to the safe zone of Planet Fitness at some of our locations,” said Martin.

The gym’s mission empowers the next generation to grow up and contribute to a more judgment free planet. Kids experience bullying in various places, especially at school. For kids that are experiencing bullying, Planet Fitness has a purple bench at select schools to help remedy the uncomfortable feeling kids may have.

“If a child at school felt bullied what he or she could do is sit on the purple bench outside to make it known they feel picked on and other kids can come over to not make them feel left out,” said Martin. Planet Fitness also partners with the Boys and Girls Club of America to make bullying prevention easier to achieve with a support system that helps build towards goals and milestones.

“We created the first of its kind. The pro-kindness and bullying prevention training. And, that money helps go towards training for The Boys and Girls Club,” said Martin.

To push towards confidence and bullying prevention, the gym created a PF Crowd Meter on their website, an app that helps track how many members are there. Just CLICK HERE to download the app.