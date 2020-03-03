PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee

U.S. & World News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a possible tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

  • monroe and 10th
    monroe and 10th
  • East Nashville damage
    East Nashville damage
  • East Nashville damage
    East Nashville damage
  • East Nashville damage
    East Nashville damage
  • East Nashville damage
    East Nashville damage
  • Dollar General damage
  • Burger Up damage
  • Camden Hail (Source:
  • Jack Browns in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos)
  • Five Points / North 10th Street (Source: Stassy Olmos)
  • Funnel Cloud (Source: Zak Delaney)
  • Camden Hail (Source: Susan Davis)
  • Jack Browns in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos
  • Five Points / North 10th Street (Source: Stassy Olmos)
  • Funnel Cloud (Source: Zak Delaney)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • 9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)
  • Stones River Bridge in Hermitage (Source: Elbert Tucker)

MORE: Watch Live: Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 10 dead

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories