PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee

APPLETON, Wis. (ABC News) - A man stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter in Wisconsin to unburden himself from his anger, according to a criminal complaint.

Demetrius Williams, 25, appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Bond was set at $2 million cash.