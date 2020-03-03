NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a possible tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.
MORE: Watch Live: Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 10 dead
MORE TOP STORIES:
- $2M bond set in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old in Wisconsin
- #VIDEO | Tornado moves thru TV station parking lot
- PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee
- NAPS is looking for a missing man
- PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee
- Knoxville family quarantined after trip to China
- 5 storylines to watch during Super Tuesday