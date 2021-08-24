Pennsylvania man dies from car crash 23-years later, coroner says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning stemming from injuries sustained during a car crash on Bull Road in Dover Township, York County.

According to the York County Coroner, the aforementioned accident happened more than 23 years ago.

The York County Coroner says 47-year-old Scott Beschler of West Manchester Township was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. at UPMC Memorial Emergency Department after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on February 5, 1998.

Official documents say it’s unclear whether the 47-year was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but long-term injuries were ultimately ruled the cause of death.