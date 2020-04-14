Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish

PITTSBURGH (NEXSTAR) – A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.

Olive Veronesi, who has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, was photographed last week holding a dry erase board in the window with the message “I need more beer!!” KDKA reports.

Olive asked, and beer is on its way! https://t.co/VnUWwVh2t8 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 12, 2020

Molson Coors took notice after the image went viral, tweeting on Easter Sunday, “Olive asked, and beer is on its way!”

The next day, the Pittsburgh-area nonagenarian got her wish.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” Mark Linder, with Molson Coors, told KDKA.

Veronesi said she was “on her last twelve” cans when she made the sign and a relative snapped the photo.

“I have a beer every night,” she told KDKA. “You know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”