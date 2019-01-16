Pelosi Requests the State of the Union be Moved

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation - set for January 29th - until the government reopens.

Pelosi says the partial shutdown is raising concerns about security preparations for the speech.

The California Democrat notes that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been without funding for almost four weeks.



The annual speech is perhaps the president's biggest opportunity to present his agenda directly to the public.



Pelosi is raising the possibility that Trump deliver the message in writing, as presidents once did.