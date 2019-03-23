Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient'

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling House Democrats that even if there are no further prosecutions from special counsel Robert Mueller, his full report must be released to Congress.

Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues ahead of an “emergency” call with all rank-and-file lawmakers Saturday to discuss where Democrats “go from here” in their oversight of the White House.

She said Attorney General William Barr’s offer to provide Congress with a summary of conclusions was “insufficient.”

Pelosi wrote, “Even if DOJ chooses not to prosecute additional individuals, the underlying findings must be provided to Congress and the American people.”

Mueller completed his investigation Friday into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s campaign. He delivered his report to Barr, who is reviewing it.