Parents arrested for child cruelty after 5-year-old son shot by sibling

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Warren County parents are facing charges after a shooting incident between two children.

On Friday, May 15, 2020, 28-year-old Terry Kelly Jr. and 31-year-old Clarice Fife of Dearing, Ga. were arrested by the GBI for reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Around 9:13 P.M. Wednesday, March 13th, 2020, GBI agents were requested to assist Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a shooting on the 1800 block of Ranger Road in Warrenton.

WCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of ranger road after receiving a 911 call that a 5-year-old had been shot. Upon investigation, the WCSO and the GBI found the 5-year-old had been shot by his 3-year-old brother who was handling a semi-automatic rifle that was pointed his direction.

The 5-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm. He was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where he was treated and released 48 hours later. Kelley and Fife are the parents of the 5-year-old boy.

This case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

LATEST NEWS STORIES