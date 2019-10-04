Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit

(CNN Newsource) – A man paralyzed from the shoulders down is now able to walk using a mind-controlled robotic suit.

Sounds like science fiction right?

But it really happened in France.

The man, identified only as Thibault, severed his spinal cord after falling from a balcony.

University of Grenoble researchers implanted recording devices in his head that can transmit signals into movements, which are then executed by a robotic exo-skeleton.

For two years, Thibault has been using a videogame avatar to help it understand his thoughts.

Over the course of the study, he was able to walk the distance of more than one and a half football fields.

Scientists say the technology is an experimental treatment that could help others, after it’s improved.

For more information, check out Friday’s edition of the journal Lancet Neurology.