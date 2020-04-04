One person dead after a shooting in Aiken on Pickens Avenue

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroners Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Pickens Avenue in Aiken Friday night.

Around 9:45 26-year-old Lafayette Williams was walking on Pickens Ave. when a car, occupied by and unknown person, drove by and shot him.

Williams sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. He will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing this investigation.

