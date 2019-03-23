Once-smallest baby born in Texas now works at NICU in same hospital
TEMPLE, Texas - More than 30 years ago, the smallest baby born in Texas at the time was fighting for her life.
Now she is back in that same Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, this time not as a patient but as a therapist working to save tiny lives.
Tammy Lewis weighed just 1 pound 4 ounces the day she was born, and doctors gave her just a 5 to 10 percent chance of survival.
Now Lewis' life has come full circle.
Since 2009, she has worked as a Respiratory Therapist at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, where she was born.
Lewis helps care for premature babies just like she was once in the same hospital.
She says she loves helping other families going through similar situations to her own.
Previous
Netflix Tweets Warning
Next
Modern policing: Algorithm helps NYPD...
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood