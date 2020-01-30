Old Bay hot sauce with ‘Chesapeake flavor’ has fiery debut

BALTIMORE (AP) – A new product from a famous Baltimore-based seasoning company made a sizzling debut when it sold out within an hour of being released. Old Bay launched a hot sauce infused with its signature flavor Wednesday.

The company confirmed in a tweet that eager buyers flooded the site with traffic, joking that all the love “may have broken the internet.” The Virginian-Pilot says some customers began reselling it online almost immediately, charging up to $200 a bottle.

The company promises the sauce will be restocked soon. The Baltimore Sun has described Old Bay, used for crab cakes, shrimp and beyond, as “more than a seasoning” but “a symbol of state pride.”