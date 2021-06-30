Police: Officer in stable condition after shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) — An Atlanta police officer was shot in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

Two officers responded to a report of shots fired inside the building on 710 Peachtree St. shortly after 1 p.m. Police said one of the officer was shot as they attempted to exit an elevator.

Police returned fire and fatally struck a suspect, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. Both officers were transported to the Grady Memorial Hospital. The original shooting victim is also in stable condition at a local hospital, Hampton added.

“While so many of us run from danger, our officers run into danger,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. Officials are withholding the identity of the injured officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

“Please join our family – and all Georgians – in praying for healing for this wounded Atlanta Police officer,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted.

Watch the Atlanta Police Department’s full press conference below.

This is a developing story and will updated as more is reported.