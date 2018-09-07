Off-duty Dallas officer accused of walking into wrong apartment, shooting man; will face charges

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

DALLAS (KXAN) - Dallas police officers are investigating after one of their own allegedly walked into an apartment she believed was hers and shot a man inside.

The Dallas Police Chief said instead of treating the case as an officer-involved shooting, the department is asking an arrest warrant for the officer be issued for a manslaughter charge.

Police say around 9:59 p.m. Thursday, an officer who was off duty called dispatch and said she had been involved at a shooting at her apartment complex at 1210 S. Lamar St, which is about a block from the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.

She had just come off a full shift and was still in her uniform when she walked into the wrong apartment.

"The officer reported to the responding officers that she entered the victim’s apartment believing that it was her own," Dallas police wrote in a release. "At some point, the officer fired her weapon striking the victim."

The victim, 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean, was given aid before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The officer was not hurt, and she has been placed on administrative leave. Chief Renee Hall said she has not yet been questioned. Her name will be released once charges are filed. Hall also requested the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation.