NY Lawmakers want to ban texting while walking
(CNN) - It may soon be illegal to text and walk, in New York.
The bill is in the state Senate.
Leaders want to ban people from using devices while crossing the road specifically.
So this includes checking e-mails and browsing the web too.
The legislation was actually introduced last year, but it did not pass.
The penalty will be a $25 to $50 fine.
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes