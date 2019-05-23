NY Lawmakers want to ban texting while walking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - It may soon be illegal to text and walk, in New York.

The bill is in the state Senate.

Leaders want to ban people from using devices while crossing the road specifically.

So this includes checking e-mails and browsing the web too.

The legislation was actually introduced last year, but it did not pass.

The penalty will be a $25 to $50 fine.