Nursing homes and long term care facilities most at risk for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New state policies have prevented families from visiting relatives at long term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals. And that has forced health care providers to figure out new ways to connect patients with loved ones battling the coronavirus.

Voice and video technology is connecting loved ones with COVID-19 patients.

Emory is using a baby monitor technology to be in a patient’s room and monitor is outside – it is easier to connect with their nurse, care team and without the necessity to go in. Dr. Tammie Quest Director of Emory Palliative Care Center



It’s not just families — social workers and faith leaders are also able to help patients with ipads, tablets and face-time.

We have 19.6 or close to 20% who are dying of COVID-19. The good news is that means 80% of patients are living with COVID-19 and recovering. Dr. Tammie Quest Director of Emory Palliative Care Center

Nursing homes are the highest risk short of cruise ships with individuals at highest risk in a congregate setting, and if visitors come in and out, they can bring infection with them. Dr. Kathleen Toomey

That’s why Georgia’s Governor is issued and executive order deploying more National Guard resources and putting stricter measures in place – cleaning with hospital grade disinfectants, and making sure employees are screened before their shifts, as well limiting visitor access except in end of life circumstances.

We had a patient who was seriously ill with COVID. She was able to clearly communicate with her family , her children, her grandchildren from all over the nation. Dr. Tammie Quest Director of Emory Palliative Care Center

The state’s health department says around one-in-three deaths in Georgia are those older than 60 years-old.

Just this month, the National Guard cleaned up several nursing homes that have had large out breaks — including Grandview in Athens, Windermere in Augusta, and Joe-Ann Burgin in Cuthbert, in South West Georgia.

Medical experts say those who are most at risk for contracting COVID-19 are those older than 60, and people with underlying health conditions.