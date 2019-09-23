Now is The Best Time to Book Holiday Flights

(CNN) The first day of fall isn’t ushering in cool weather across the country, but it is the best time to start planning those cold weather trips.

According to AAA, now is the best time to book flights for Thanksgiving.

The best time to buy air travel for Christmas is Wednesday.

By Halloween most of the good deals will be gone, so you need to move fast.

Flights will start filling up as travelers rush to make reservations.

Since there’s no guarantee that you’re getting the absolute best prices that are available, being flexible will with your travel dates can help.

Monday November 25th or Thanksgiving Day are good days for flying.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are also traditionally the cheapest.

Also, watch out for hidden fees like checked bags, which can really impact the costs.