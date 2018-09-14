U.S. & World News

North Carolina news station evacuates its building due to rising water from Hurricane Florence

(AP) - A North Carolina TV news station has evacuated its building due to rising waters from Hurricane Florence.
  
New Bern's WCTI-TV NewsChannel 12 posted on Facebook on Thursday night that employees had to abandon the studio for the "first time in history."
  
A spokesperson for the ABC affiliate said that roads around the building were flooding.
  
New Bern is a city along the Neuse River and is near the Atlantic coast, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Wilmington.
  
The station said on Facebook that it was broadcasting its sister station WPDE-TV's coverage of the storm.
 

