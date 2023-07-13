WASHINGTON (AP) — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.

There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House.

U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said in the summary.

President Biden wasn’t there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.