(NEXSTAR) – Nicolas Coster, well known for his roles on soap operas “All My Children” and “Santa Barbara,” has died, according to a post on his Facebook page. He was 89.

Coster died at a Florida hospital, the Monday night post read. Coster’s daughter Dinneen Coster, confirmed her father’s death, according to People and The Hollywood Reporter.

“Please remember him as a great artist. He was an actor’s actor! I will always be inspired by him and know how lucky I am to have such a great father!!” she wrote.

Coster died of complications from cancer, his agent told CNN in a statement.

The London native grew up in California before attending The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. One of Coster’s earliest roles listed on his IMDb page is the 1953 film “Titanic.”

He would later go on to appear as John Eldridge in more than 20 episodes of the television series, “Our Private World” and as one of the original cast members of “Somerset.”

Coster’s other roles included Robert Delaney in “Another World,” Chief J.E. Carson in “The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo,” and Lionel Lockridge in “Santa Barbara.”

More recently, Coster appeared in episodes of “The Rookie: Feds,” “Dead to Me,” and “American Crime Story.”

He was nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards for his “Santa Barbara” role but he didn’t win his first until 2017 for “The Bay.” Coster was also named outstanding actor in a supporting role for daytime TV in 1988 by the Soap Opera Digest.

Off the big screen, Coster appeared in multiple Broadway and off-Broadway shows, People reports.

Coster is survived by his daughters, Dineen and Candice Jr. Coster, and his wife, Beth Pantel. His son Ian died in 2016.