NFL Draft 2021: Live first-round coverage

Pick 18 — Miami Dolphins

With the 18th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Jaelan Phillips.

Pick 17 — Las Vegas Raiders

With the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Alex Leatherwood.

Muscle up front 💪



Welcome to the Silver and Black, Alex Leatherwood!

Pick 16 — Arizona Cardinals

With the 16th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Zaven Collins.

With the 16th pick in the NFL Draft, we select LB Zaven Collins.

Pick 15 — New England Patriots

With the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Mac Jones.

Pick 14 – New York Jets

The New York Jets select Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets trade up to select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall pick.

Pick 13 — Los Angeles Chargers

With the 13th pick of the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Rashawn Slater.

Pick 12 — Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys select Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons begins his NFL career, selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. The Harrisburg native becomes the first Penn State linebacker drafted in the first round since LaVar Arrington in 2000.

Pick 11 — Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have selected OSU’s Justin Fields with the #11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bears trade up, select QB Justin Fields at no. 11

Pick 10 — Philadelphia Eagles

With the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. the Philadelphia Eagles have selected DeVonta Smith.

Pick 9 — Denver Broncos

The Broncos take Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 8 — Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have selected Jaycee Horn with the 8th pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 7 — Detroit Lions

With the 7th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions take Penei Sewell.

With the 7th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the #Lions select Oregon OT Penei Sewell, the top OL prospect in the draft.

Pick 6 – Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have selected Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick.

Pick 5 —Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

The @bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 4 — Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have selected Kyle Pitts with the 4th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 4th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected TE Kyle Pitts.



Welcome to Atlanta, @kylepitts__!



Welcome to Atlanta, @kylepitts__!

Pick 3 — San Francisco 49ers

With the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

#BREAKING: The San Francisco #49ers select QB TREY LANCE with the No. 3 overall pick in the #NFLDraft2021.



Thoughts, 49ers Faithful?



The San Francisco #49ers select QB TREY LANCE with the No. 3 overall pick in the #NFLDraft2021.

Pick 2 — New York Jets

The New York Jets have selected BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second pick of the draft.

The Jets select BYU QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Pick 1 — Jacksonville Jaguars

With the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Live Coverage

A year ago, we saw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing draft picks from his basement. Tonight, the draft will look a little more like you would expect.

Cleveland, Ohio is back in the national spotlight as the host city as fans eagerly await the start of a night which can make or break their team. Join us as Jerod Smalley, Chris Maathuis and a panel of local experts from across the country take a close look at the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Draft

8 p.m Eastern

Watch Live right here

The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland April 29-May 1. In-person events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

