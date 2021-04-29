NFL Draft 2021: Live first-round coverage

Pick 18 — Miami Dolphins

With the 18th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Jaelan Phillips.

Pick 17 — Las Vegas Raiders

With the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Alex Leatherwood.

Pick 16 — Arizona Cardinals

With the 16th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Zaven Collins.

Pick 15 — New England Patriots

With the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Mac Jones.

Pick 14 – New York Jets

The New York Jets select Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pick 13 — Los Angeles Chargers

With the 13th pick of the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Rashawn Slater.

Pick 12 — Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys select Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 11 — Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have selected OSU’s Justin Fields with the #11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pick 10 — Philadelphia Eagles

With the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. the Philadelphia Eagles have selected DeVonta Smith.

Pick 9 — Denver Broncos

The Broncos take Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 8 — Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have selected Jaycee Horn with the 8th pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 7 — Detroit Lions

With the 7th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions take Penei Sewell.

Pick 6 – Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have selected Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick.

Pick 5 —Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Pick 4 — Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have selected Kyle Pitts with the 4th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pick 3 — San Francisco 49ers

With the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Pick 2 — New York Jets

The New York Jets have selected BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second pick of the draft.

Pick 1 — Jacksonville Jaguars

With the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Live Coverage

A year ago, we saw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing draft picks from his basement. Tonight, the draft will look a little more like you would expect.

Cleveland, Ohio is back in the national spotlight as the host city as fans eagerly await the start of a night which can make or break their team. Join us as Jerod Smalley, Chris Maathuis and a panel of local experts from across the country take a close look at the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Draft
8 p.m Eastern
The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland April 29-May 1. In-person events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

2021 NFL Draft order:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

