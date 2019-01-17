NFL Announces Legend Gladys Knight will Sing National Anthem at SuperBowl LIII

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at the SuperBowl LIII.

Atlanta, GA (WJBF) - The NFL announced Thursday morning that Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, was born and raised in Atlanta.

Knight, known as the Empress of Soul is best known for her singles "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For"