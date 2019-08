(WJBF) – The title of the next James Bond film has been revealed.

“No Time To Die”, the 25th James Bond film, is set for release on April 8th 2020.

The film, once again starring Daniel Craig as 007, finds Bond having left active service, living a tranquil life in Jamaica. He’s then called in for a secret mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading him onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.