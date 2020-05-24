Newborn kitten has two faces

OREGON (CNN Newsource) — A family in Portland, Oregon, is caring for a newborn kitten with two faces.

They woke up Wednesday morning to the new litter and found one baby with four eyes, two noses, and two mouths.

They named it biscuit and gravy and say it has a rare talent. It can meow out of one mouth while eating out of the other.

B.J. King says one of his kids prompted him to post online about the kitten. “I told her I’d post it on our local community page. I said we’ll probably get a little bit of reaction out of this. It took off really fast,” he said.

His wife, Kyla, is trying to keep the kitten alive but, she says that she knows it’s unlikely to survive.

The family is just trying to enjoy the pet as long as possible.