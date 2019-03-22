New Study Says You're Not Completely Grown Until Mid-30's
(KTRK) - According to a new report, people don't become fully-formed adults until they're in their thirties.
Scientists from Cambridge University say even though the law deems a person an adult when they turn 18, the brain doesn't mature until 30 at the earliest.
The lead researcher says we don't move from childhood right into adulthood. Rather, there's a trajectory that lingers in between the two stages.
They admit that some may advance faster than others, but don't put too much pressure on yourself if you don't feel like a grown-up yet.
