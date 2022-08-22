CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The body of a West Virginia woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

Neighbors say that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and removed a woman’s body from the freezer.

The victim’s name has not been released by investigators, but public records indicate the home is owned by Cynthia Mudd.

Neighbors say that Mudd has not been seen in weeks, and one witness says police were called to the scene originally to do a well-being check on the elderly woman.

On Saturday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found, but did not provide further details.

Neighbors say the house was also occupied by two men, but their connection to the incident, if any, is unknown at this time. A sheriff’s spokesperson said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but results are pending.