NC woman wins $5 million in two lottery games

U.S. & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman is celebrating her second big lottery win in less than two years.

Linda Tate of Durham won $1,000,000 in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game.

Tate bought the $30 ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, opting for the $600,000 lump sum. After taxes, that’s $424,509.

In August 2018, Tate won $4 million playing the Millionaire Bucks game.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, there are still two $10 million and nine $1 million prizes remaining in the Colossal Cash game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories