RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that a mother was arrested after they responded to a call regarding a missing child on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to the Middle Street area in reference to a missing 6-year-old child in Ellenboro. Deputies said that the child was last known to be at her home around 9. p.m.

Deputies began searching the area for the child with assistance from the Sandy Mush Fire Department and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to deputies, deputies found the child about two miles from her home where she had walked, in the rain, to her grandfather’s home.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that the mother had made some false statements and admitted that she had been under the influence of alcohol. As a result, the mother of the child, Shavonne Mendoza, 31, of Ellenboro, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and is being held with no bond at the time of her arrest.

Rutherford County Department of Social Services was notified and responded to the scene to begin their investigation.