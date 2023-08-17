TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a fourth area, one of which has a 70% chance of development within the next seven days.

The newest system is located out in the Atlantic, south of two other areas of possible development, according to the National Hurricane Center. Another system has a low chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.

(Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center)

Disturbance 2, which is located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Island, has a 70% chance of development within seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Disturbance 1, located 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of development within seven days.

Disturbance 3 is located 500 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and Disturbance 4 is located north of Hispaniola and will move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Disturbance 3 has a 20% chance of development within seven days, while Disturbance 4 has a 30% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.