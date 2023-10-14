AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Texans began asking what they saw in the sky between 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Videos showed what appeared to be a fireball in the sky.

The mysterious light stayed in the sky for several seconds with what appeared to be an explosion during its travels. On social media, the light was seen from East Texas to Dallas to Central Texas.

Video of mysterious light seen in Austin | Courtesy Raul Martinez

These are usually attributed to fireballs, which are falling bright meteors that glow in the sky. However, this one looked different.

Evidence suggests it may be from the Space X Falcon 9 launch that happened in Florida at 7:01 p.m. EST. That launch brought it into an orbit that may have been visible from Texas.

Video of mysterious light seen in Jarrell | Courtesy Justin Martinez